Maaş haczi nasıl olur?

A wage garnishment occurs when a court orders your employer to withhold a portion of your wages to pay off a debt. In your case, your overdraft account is -500,000 and your two loans total 200,000, 1/4 of your salary will probably be deducted. The debt can be tracked in a single file or in three separate files. It is difficult to prove debt because the receipt description is blank. Consult a financial advisor or legal professional for guidance.