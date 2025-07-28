Yeni yılda💕🌺💕

MEMLEKET İSTERİM

Memleket isterim

Gök mavi, dal yeşil, tarla sarı olsun;

Kuşların çiçeklerin diyarı olsun.

Memleket isterim

Ne başta dert, ne gönülde hasret olsun;

Kardeş kavgasına bir nihayet olsun.

Memleket isterim

Ne zengin fakir, ne sen ben farkı olsun;

Kış günü herkesin evi barkı olsun.

Memleket isterim

Yaşamak, sevmek gibi gönülden olsun;

Olursa bir şikâyet ölümden olsun.

Cahit Sıtkı TARANCI

Richie Rich

12 Şubat 2008 14:20

I Want a Country?

I want a country

Let the sky be blue, the bough green, the cornfield yellow,

Let it be a land of birds and flowers?

I want a country

Let there be no pain in the head, no yearning in the heart?

Let there be an end to brothers' quarrels

I want a country

Let there be no rich and poor, no you and me?

On winter days let everyone have hose and home?

I want a country

Let living be like loving from the heart

If there must be complaint, let it be of death?

C.S.T.

(Cahit Sıtkı Tarancı)