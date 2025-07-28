Gündem \ Kültür, Sanat ve Edebiyat
Editörler : Lanet


28 Temmuz 2025 22:28
Memleket isterim

Yeni yılda&#128149;&#127802;&#128149;

MEMLEKET İSTERİM

Memleket isterim

Gök mavi, dal yeşil, tarla sarı olsun;

Kuşların çiçeklerin diyarı olsun.

Memleket isterim

Ne başta dert, ne gönülde hasret olsun;

Kardeş kavgasına bir nihayet olsun.

Memleket isterim

Ne zengin fakir, ne sen ben farkı olsun;

Kış günü herkesin evi barkı olsun.

Memleket isterim

Yaşamak, sevmek gibi gönülden olsun;

Olursa bir şikâyet ölümden olsun.

Cahit Sıtkı TARANCI

Richie Rich

12 Şubat 2008 14:20

I Want a Country?

I want a country

Let the sky be blue, the bough green, the cornfield yellow,

Let it be a land of birds and flowers?

I want a country

Let there be no pain in the head, no yearning in the heart?

Let there be an end to brothers' quarrels

I want a country

Let there be no rich and poor, no you and me?

On winter days let everyone have hose and home?

I want a country

Let living be like loving from the heart

If there must be complaint, let it be of death?

C.S.T.

(Cahit Sıtkı Tarancı)


Ahmet Terli
28 Temmuz 2025 22:34

Dün, bugün, yarın Dün; yaşanmış eski bir roman. Bugün; yazılmakta olan. Yarın ise bir duvar; aşılam

Toplam 1 mesaj

Çok Yazılan Konular

Şu An Ne Dinliyorsunuz?Habbeyi kubbe eden, ha demeden hayran olan bir kalbin sahibi'nin yetim sozleriYaşasın SanatMemleket isterimHangi kitabı okuyorsun?

Sözlük

o gün bugündür 1 karabük 1 Ormancı 1 orman yangını 3 karpuz 1 bursa 1 çocukken yapılan saçmalıklar 1 türklere özgü tamir teknikleri 1 ormancılık 1 miskin 1

Son Haberler

Kırmızı Bültenle Aranan 8 Suçlu Türkiye'ye İade EdildiŞimşek: Enflasyon beklentisi 43 ayın en düşük seviyesindeAydın'da ters yönden dönüş yapan araç motosikletle çarpıştıAdana'da Aile Faciası: Eşini ve Kızını Öldürüp İntihar EttiBakan Fidan, Türkiye'nin AB sürecine bağlılığını vurguladı

Editörün Seçimi

Memura yüzde 6 işçiye yüzde 24yeni işçi maaşı en düşük 75 bin2025 Temmuz maaşlarımızı yazalımMemur yoksul bile olamıyor yaşasın MEMUR SEN ve üyeleri! yoksulluk sınırı 85.135 Liraİşçilerin Sendika Başkanından Ders Alın.Kamu işçisi zam teklifi ;)Haziran 2025 EnflasyonuToplu sözleşme 2025 ağustos ayında 6 aylık zam anlaşması ne olur ?Ali Yalçın o koltukta nasıl oturuyorsun ?2025 Yılı Memurların Tükeniş Senesi Olacak.