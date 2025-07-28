Yeni yılda💕🌺💕
MEMLEKET İSTERİM
Memleket isterim
Gök mavi, dal yeşil, tarla sarı olsun;
Kuşların çiçeklerin diyarı olsun.
Memleket isterim
Ne başta dert, ne gönülde hasret olsun;
Kardeş kavgasına bir nihayet olsun.
Memleket isterim
Ne zengin fakir, ne sen ben farkı olsun;
Kış günü herkesin evi barkı olsun.
Memleket isterim
Yaşamak, sevmek gibi gönülden olsun;
Olursa bir şikâyet ölümden olsun.
Cahit Sıtkı TARANCI
Richie Rich
12 Şubat 2008 14:20
I Want a Country?
I want a country
Let the sky be blue, the bough green, the cornfield yellow,
Let it be a land of birds and flowers?
I want a country
Let there be no pain in the head, no yearning in the heart?
Let there be an end to brothers' quarrels
I want a country
Let there be no rich and poor, no you and me?
On winter days let everyone have hose and home?
I want a country
Let living be like loving from the heart
If there must be complaint, let it be of death?
C.S.T.
(Cahit Sıtkı Tarancı)
Yeni yılda💕🌺💕
MEMLEKET İSTERİM
Memleket isterim
Gök mavi, dal yeşil, tarla sarı olsun;
Kuşların çiçeklerin diyarı olsun.
Memleket isterim
Ne başta dert, ne gönülde hasret olsun;
Kardeş kavgasına bir nihayet olsun.
Memleket isterim
Ne zengin fakir, ne sen ben farkı olsun;
Kış günü herkesin evi barkı olsun.
Memleket isterim
Yaşamak, sevmek gibi gönülden olsun;
Olursa bir şikâyet ölümden olsun.
Cahit Sıtkı TARANCI
Richie Rich
12 Şubat 2008 14:20
I Want a Country?
I want a country
Let the sky be blue, the bough green, the cornfield yellow,
Let it be a land of birds and flowers?
I want a country
Let there be no pain in the head, no yearning in the heart?
Let there be an end to brothers' quarrels
I want a country
Let there be no rich and poor, no you and me?
On winter days let everyone have hose and home?
I want a country
Let living be like loving from the heart
If there must be complaint, let it be of death?
C.S.T.
(Cahit Sıtkı Tarancı)